First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Wipro worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 41.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

