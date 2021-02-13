First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Abiomed worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abiomed by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $328.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

