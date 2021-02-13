First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Redfin worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.15.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

