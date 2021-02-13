First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Livent worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

