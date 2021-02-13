First Trust Advisors LP Buys 142,397 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Renewable Energy Group worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Truist raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.