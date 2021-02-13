First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,231 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

