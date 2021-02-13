First Trust Advisors LP Buys 4,080 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

