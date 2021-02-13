First Trust Advisors LP Buys 47,136 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of DraftKings worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 403.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

