First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,303 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications stock opened at $613.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $634.24 and a 200-day moving average of $626.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

