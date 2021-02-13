First Trust Advisors LP Buys 81,956 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 149.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of STERIS worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STE stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

