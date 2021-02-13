First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $810.05.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

