First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Franklin Electric worth $26,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

