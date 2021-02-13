First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,838. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $245.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.