First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.83 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,837 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of FOX worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in FOX by 33.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FOX by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in FOX by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

