First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.94 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,078 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of Canadian Solar worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $134,127,000 after buying an additional 854,888 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,843,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 344,264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $60.47 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.