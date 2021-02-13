First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.98 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Centene by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

