First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.35 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,956 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Clearway Energy worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE CWEN opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

