First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.53 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of AECOM worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

