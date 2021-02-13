First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.59 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional raised its position in Ecolab by 42.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 227.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average is $206.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

