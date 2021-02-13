First Trust Advisors LP Has $26.97 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 150,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

