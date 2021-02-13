First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Varian Medical Systems worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $176.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.44.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,138.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

