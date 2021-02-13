First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of PTC worth $25,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $146.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

