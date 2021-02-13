First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $24,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU opened at $468.67 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $484.85. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.19.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

