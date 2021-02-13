First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,658 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

