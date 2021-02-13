First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Quidel worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $227.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.11.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

