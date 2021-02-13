First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 31,380 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Mohawk Industries worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,868 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

