First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 53,137 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $27,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

