First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 69,030 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 236,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

