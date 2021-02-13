First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 71,126 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,126 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Rexnord worth $25,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 142.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

RXN stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

