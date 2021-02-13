First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Vicor worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.64. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $103.59.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

