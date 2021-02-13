First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 439,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Daqo New Energy worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.60 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

