First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Williams-Sonoma worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

