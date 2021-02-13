First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,265 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Square were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $273.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

