First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Acceleron Pharma worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $136.25.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. Raymond James raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.