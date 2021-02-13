First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,361 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.