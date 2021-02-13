First Trust Advisors LP Sells 126,409 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Synovus Financial worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $41.33 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.