First Trust Advisors LP Sells 263,090 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Discovery worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.