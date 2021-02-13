First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,018 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $342.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.60 and its 200 day moving average is $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.