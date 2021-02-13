First Trust Advisors LP Sells 447,848 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 447,848 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

