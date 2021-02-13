First Trust Advisors LP Sells 49,842 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of A. O. Smith worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE AOS opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,306 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,904. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

