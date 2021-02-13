First Trust Advisors LP Sells 67,756 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67,756 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after buying an additional 251,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,844.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.81 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

