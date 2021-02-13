First Trust Advisors LP Sells 68,007 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,007 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Henry Schein worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

