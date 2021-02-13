First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 253,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,624,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $97.02 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.89.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

