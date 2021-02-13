First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 895,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 211,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

