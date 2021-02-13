First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $45.06.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.