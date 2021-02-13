First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,481,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,674. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

