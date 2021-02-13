First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the January 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.