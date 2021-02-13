First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. 1,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

