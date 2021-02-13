First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.04. 36,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,974. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

