First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 850,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 86,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.26. 1,608,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,112. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

